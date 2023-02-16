Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Corrin has opened up about the unexpected “hate” they received after coming out as nonbinary.

The Crown star, who uses they/them pronouns, announced in July 2021 that they were changing their pronouns and starting to use a chest binder.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Corrin admitted they never had a “big discussion” with their team prior to making the announcement on Instagram.

“Naively, maybe, it took me aback how much hate I got for that. It was quite a reality check,” Corrin said.

“But for a lot of people, it did help. Especially around conversation of gender and stuff, it does help a lot of people to see someone living as a nonbinary person in the world.

“I know how much other people’s accounts helped me, that’s my motivation for keeping my social media at the moment.”

Since then, Corrin has played female roles in My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, while also playing the gender-swapping hero in the West End production of Orlando.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 27-year-old said that they were being mostly cast in female roles as “there aren’t a lot of nonbinary parts out there”.

Corrin came out as nonbinary in July 2021 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

“Being nonbinary for me is a very fluid space where it’s not a rejection of femininity or masculinity, it’s sort of an embrace of both,” they said. “My experience on this earth has been a female one, up until recently, and I still love all those parts of me.

“It’s interesting that I’m not offered male parts, but I would equally be drawn to that! I suppose it’s also what the industry sees you as, and I think, hopefully, that is shifting… But I would love to play nonbinary, new parts, male parts. Anything, as long as it’s right.”

Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds announced that the British actor was joining the “Deadpool family” and would be starring in the third film in the superhero film series.