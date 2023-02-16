Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A radio DJ’s “disgusting” joke about the fatal Turkey earthquakes has generated hundreds of complaints.

Ant Payne made the comment during his Capital FM Drivetime show on Monday (13 February).

After two powerful earthquakes, and their aftershocks, reduced Turkish towns and cities to rubble, leaving more than 41,000 people dead, Payne said: “Now is actually the best time to start looking at some cheap flights away to Turkey.”

He continued in a chipper tone: “Get your teeth done while you are over there. Come back looking 19 years old. You’ll be on Love Island next year if you are doing that.”

Payne apologised for his comments on Tuesday (14 February), telling his Twitter followers: “Hi guys, I want to address the comment I made last night on the show. It was insensitive and ill timed.

“I would never wish to offend anyone from my shows. My sincere and wholehearted apologies.”

Ofcom has confirmed that almost 600 people have made complaints about Payne’s remarks, which were branded “disgusting” and “disgraceful” by listeners.

According to Mail Online, Payne was “read the riot act” by Capital FM bosses.

The Independent has contacted Capital FM and Payne for comment.

Payne was previously a presenter on Galaxy FM before joining Capital Radio in January 2011.

Capital FM DJ Ant Payne (Twitter)

The disaster has also affected neighbouring Syria. The northwestern part of the country, where 90 per cent of the population depends on humanitarian assistance, is now facing starvation as food stocks are beginning to run out.

Readers can donate to our Turkey and Syria appeal here.