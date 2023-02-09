Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Independent is appealing for help in raising urgently needed funds following the deadliest earthquake to hit Turkey and Syria in more than two decades.

More than 20,000 people have now died and hundreds of thousands more have been left injured and homeless after large swathes of the country were devastated.

A lack of equipment and expertise to reach those who are still trapped has hampered rescue efforts in Turkey, while the situation in Syria has been made complicated by the conflict that has wrecked its infrastructure.

A teenage girl is pulled alive from rubble in Turkey (EPA)

With nowhere else to go, many people have been forced to camp outdoors in makeshift shelters or in their cars, desperate for food, water and heat.

The World Health Organisation has warned that with widespread hunger, few ways to escape the bitter cold and the risk of further aftershocks, many survivors are still at risk of losing their lives.

Robert Holden, WHO incident response manager, said: “We are in real danger of seeing a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial disaster if we don’t move with the same pace and intensity as we are doing on the search and rescue side.”

The Independent is asking readers to help by giving generously to help those in desperate need.

All funds raised will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal, which brings together leading UK aid charities to help with the search efforts and provide vital medicines, clean water and temporary accommodation.

People are forced to camp out outdoors (AP)

Rescuers search for survivors (Reuters)

The 14 charities under the DEC include the British Red Cross, Oxfam, Save the Children and Islamic Relief.

The UK government says it will match donations by the public up to £5m, and British rescue crews are among those urgently helping search for survivors.

Volunteers deliver water, heaters, blankets and hygiene products to Turkish people (Getty Images)

People watch rescuers search for victims and survivors in the rubble (AFP via Getty Images)

Oben Coban, who is working in Turkey for Save the Children, described the earthquake as the worst in Europe for a century, estimating it had affected 2 million children.

