Rescue operation enters third day amid freezing temperatures with hundreds still trapped under debris
Around 70 members of the UK International Search and Rescue Team have arrived in Turkey to assist with the search operation as the death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake approached 16,000.
Their arrival comes as victims of the massive earthquakes which wrought utter devastation in Turkey and Syria have expressed anger over the government response.
More than 16,000 people have so far been reported dead in the two countries, with three times that number injured, according to authorities – making it the world’s deadliest seismic event since the 2011 tsunami which killed nearly 20,000 people.
The search for survivors has been impeded by sub-zero temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.
Rescuers have warned that “time is running out” in the search for survivors, with UK-based Muslim charity SKT Welfare warning that “people are losing that window where they might still survive if they are stuck under the rubble”.
The first convoy of humanitarian assistance for people in northwest Syria since Monday's devastating earthquake is en route to the southern Turkish border with the hope of crossing on Thursday, two aid sources told Reuters.
One source said the convoy included six trucks.
A Turkish official said the Bab al-Hawa border crossing was open for humanitarian aid and authorities will open a few more crossings after two days if security is sound.
The United Nations has described access to the opposition-controlled area of Syria through Bab al-Hawa as a "lifeline" for some 4 million people who it says rely on humanitarian assistance.
- Rescuers pulled more survivors from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings Thursday, but hopes were starting to fade of finding many more people alive more than three days after a catastrophic earthquake and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 16,000.
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to travel Thursday to the quake-hit provinces of Gaziantep, Osmaniye and Kilis amid ongoing criticism that the government's response has been too slow.
- In addition to 16,000 people killed in Turkey, the country's disaster management agency said more than 60,000 have been injured. On the Syrian side of the border, 3,162 have been reported dead and more than 5,000 injured.
-Tens of thousands are thought to have lost their homes.
- Experts said the survival window for those trapped under the rubble or otherwise unable to obtain basic necessities was closing rapidly. At the same time, they said, it is too soon to abandon hope.
Relief efforts hampered by ‘raft of issues'
Relief efforts in Turkey and Syria are being hampered by a "raft of issues", a former British Army logistics expert has said.
Retired Major General Sir Tim Cross told Sky News: "The sadness of the slow response - I don't want to get political about it, but the slow response in terms of what is going on in Turkey and indeed in Syria.
"You need people on the ground allocating resources, understanding what is needed. You need to clear the roads to get in and out of these areas.
"You need support helicopters to get people away from the danger area and further danger. So there is a whole raft of issues that are going on here."
He added: "You've got the people who are buried but you also have the survivors, and that is more akin to what I was getting up to in Kosovo and Baghdad.
"Those survivors need to be given shelter, water, food, sanitation, medical support, power - all of those issues that are essentially logistics issues."
Turkey earthquakes may have moved entire country by up to six metres
A series of powerful earthquakes that struck Turkey have likely moved the entire country by upto six metres, according to Italian seismologist Carlo Doglioni.
Two major earthquakes of magnitudes 7.8 and 7.5 jolted southern Turkey and northern Syria and killed over 15,000 people. Rescuers have been searching through the rubble for more bodies.
The Turkish disaster management agency said 12,391 people had so far been confirmed to have died in the country, while on the other side of the border in Syria, another 2,902 bodies have been recovered.
Temperatures drop to -5C
Temperatures in Turkey dropped to minus five degrees early on Thursday as thousands of people spent the night in makeshift shelters and cars following this week’s devastating earthquakes.
Rescue and relief workers continued to comb through the rubble as people feared going back to their homes.
Authorities in the Turkish city of Gaziantep have asked thousands of residents to stay away from their homes, fearing aftershocks from the earthquakes.
“When we sit down, it is painful, and I fear for anyone who is trapped under the rubble in this,” said Melek Halici, who wrapped her two-year-old daughter in a blanket as they watched rescuers working late into the night.
Death toll reaches 16,000, Lammy says that humanitarian efforts must come first
The total number to have died has now reached 16,000 - it has been reported.
The first 7.8-magnitude quake hit the Turkish city of Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday, reducing thousands of homes and buildings across the south of the country and northern Syria to rubble as people slept. A series of aftershocks has left tens of thousands injured and survivors are feared trapped under thousands of collapsed buildings.
Relief efforts have been hampered by damaged infrastructure, freezing winter temperatures and limited medical facilities.
Labour MP David Lammy told Sky News he was aware of issues of corruption within Turkey.
“Today it is about saving the lives of those who remain, tomorrow and next week it’s about the bitter temperatures and how you house, clothe and feed people, and then it is about the reconstruction effort,” he said. “Yes there are questions about how the nature of democracy works... but my principle concern must be the humanitarian effort that is taking place.”
UK International Search and Rescue Team arrives in Turkey
Around 70 members of the UK International Search and Rescue Team have arrived in Turkey to assist with the search operation as the death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake approached 12,000.
The team of volunteers, which included firefighters, medics, engineers and vets, was joined by crews from at least 24 countries.
UK International Search and Rescue team coordinator Mark Davey said it had taken a lot of organisation to get to Antakya, in the Hatay province, due to the amount of destruction caused to basic infrastructure.
"Transportation is very difficult here, so it took a lot of organisation to get enough vehicles to bring us," he told the Associated Press.
"It took a long while to get a lot of the equipment over here on the vehicles, on buses. (We had) a lot of help from the local people as well - from bus companies."
Turkish and Syrian families in UK fear for loved ones caught in deadly earthquake
Turkish and Syrian families in the UK fear for their loved ones after the deadly earthquakes that devastated both countries on Monday.
The initial 7.8 magnitude tremor is the worst to hit Turkey since 1999 with a death toll of more than 11,000 so far.
Rim Turkmani has relatives and friends in Aleppo, Syria, but doesn’t yet know if all have survived the natural disaster. Those that have are forced to lie down on cold streets as there is nowhere to seek shelter and going indoors is not safe, she told the Independent.
