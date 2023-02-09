✕ Close Syria earthquake: Child pulled from rubble of collapsed building

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Around 70 members of the UK International Search and Rescue Team have arrived in Turkey to assist with the search operation as the death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake approached 16,000.

Their arrival comes as victims of the massive earthquakes which wrought utter devastation in Turkey and Syria have expressed anger over the government response.

More than 16,000 people have so far been reported dead in the two countries, with three times that number injured, according to authorities – making it the world’s deadliest seismic event since the 2011 tsunami which killed nearly 20,000 people.

The search for survivors has been impeded by sub-zero temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.

Rescuers have warned that “time is running out” in the search for survivors, with UK-based Muslim charity SKT Welfare warning that “people are losing that window where they might still survive if they are stuck under the rubble”.