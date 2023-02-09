Turkey earthquake: British rescue crews join search for survivors

A British rescue crew have joined the volunteers working tirelessly to rescue as many survivors as possible in Turkey.

The death toll has soared to at least 15,000 people, with sub-freezing temperatures working against rescue missions.

Turkey and Syria have been left in devastation after two powerful earthquakes struck on Monday, 6 February.

Around 70 members of the UK International Search and Rescue Team have now joined crews from more than 20 other countries.

This video shows the crew's efforts in Antakya.

