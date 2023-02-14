Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Capital Radio DJ Ant Payne has apologised after making an “insensitive and ill-timed” joke on air about the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The presenter, who hosts the 4pm to 7pm slot on the station, said during his show on Monday 13 February that “now is actually the best time” to start looking for “cheap flights” to the stricken country.

Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 struck nine hours apart in south-eastern Turkey and Syria on 6 February.

The death toll recently passed 35,000 as rescuers continued to work to reach people trapped under the rubble.

While on air, Payne said: “I think now is actually the best time to start looking at some cheap flights away to Turkey, over the next few years.

“Get your teeth done while you are over there. Come back looking 19 years old. You will be on Love Island next year if you are doing that.”

His remark prompted a backlash on social media, with Liberal Democrat councillor Suzanne Nuri-Nixon telling him to “read the room”.

After the clip was shared on social media, she commented: “Wow @CapitalOfficial, just wow!

“Read the room Ant Payne, thousands have died, thousands are in mourning and you crack a ‘joke’?! Man, did you misread the room!”

On Tuesday morning, Payne tweeted: “Hi guys, I want to address the comment I made last night on the show.

“It was insensitive and ill timed. I would never wish to offend anyone from my shows. My sincere and wholehearted apologies.”

Payne was previously a presenter on Galaxy FM before joining Capital Radio in January 2011.

Readers can donate to our Turkey and Syria appeal here.

Additional reporting by Press Association