Emma Corrin has described filming a naked scene outdoors for a forthcoming film “the most exhilarating experience of my life”.

The actor, best known for portraying a young Princess Diana in The Crown, is set to play the lead role in a new adaptation of DH Lawrence’s classic novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

According to Corrin, actors had to film scenes for the film “completely naked in the Welsh countryside” – which was part of the reason she signed up for the project in the first place.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (4 November), Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, described filming the scenes.

“When I got the script Laure [de Clermont-Tonnerre] our director was already attached and she is incredible, and there was a crazy scene where they both dance naked in the rain,” they said.

“For some reason I was like, ‘Yes, sign me up.’”

“I think certainly that it was the most exhilarating thing I have ever done in my life,” they added.

The film, the latest in a long line of adaptations of the famously controversial source material, is written by Oscar nominee David Magee.

“In film making it is pretend so it’s rare that you are actually in a situation where you are literally thinking and feeling exactly as your character would be,” Corrin continued.

Emma Corrin photographed at the premiere of ‘My Policeman’ in October 2022 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

They were then asked if their family had seen the scene already.

“They all sat through it and all coped,” Corrin joked. “Weirdly, I felt more sorry for my flat mates having to sit next to my family while they watched it.

“But they are all still talking to me.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday at 10.40pm.