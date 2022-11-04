Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emma Corrin says outdoor nude scene in Lady Chatterley’s Lover adaptation was ‘exhilarating’

‘For some reason I was like, “Yes, sign me up,”’ said star

Louis Chilton
Friday 04 November 2022 12:22
Comments
Emma Corrin says Princess Diana loved a 'filthy' birthday card

Emma Corrin has described filming a naked scene outdoors for a forthcoming film “the most exhilarating experience of my life”.

The actor, best known for portraying a young Princess Diana in The Crown, is set to play the lead role in a new adaptation of DH Lawrence’s classic novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

According to Corrin, actors had to film scenes for the film “completely naked in the Welsh countryside” – which was part of the reason she signed up for the project in the first place.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (4 November), Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, described filming the scenes.

“When I got the script Laure [de Clermont-Tonnerre] our director was already attached and she is incredible, and there was a crazy scene where they both dance naked in the rain,” they said.

Recommended

“For some reason I was like, ‘Yes, sign me up.’”

“I think certainly that it was the most exhilarating thing I have ever done in my life,” they added.

The film, the latest in a long line of adaptations of the famously controversial source material, is written by Oscar nominee David Magee.

“In film making it is pretend so it’s rare that you are actually in a situation where you are literally thinking and feeling exactly as your character would be,” Corrin continued.

Emma Corrin photographed at the premiere of ‘My Policeman’ in October 2022

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

They were then asked if their family had seen the scene already.

“They all sat through it and all coped,” Corrin joked. “Weirdly, I felt more sorry for my flat mates having to sit next to my family while they watched it.

Recommended

“But they are all still talking to me.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday at 10.40pm.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in