“Gutted” fans of Netflix’s latest casualty have just had their hopes fuelled.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the streaming service had cancelled Fate: The Winx Saga.

Those who enjoyed the show questioned the decision, highlighting that the series topped the charts in several countries globally and that the latest season, which was released in September 2022, ended on a giant cliffhanger.

It was showrunner Brian Young who announced the news, writing on Instagram: “This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga. This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same.”

However, on Thursday (3 November), Iginio Straffi, who created Winx Club, the show’s source material, shared an exciting update on Instagram.

He wrote in a rare post: “Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement, and a hit watched by millions globally, re-confirming the power of the Winx world.

“I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you.”

Straffi confirmed he was working on a “brand new CG Winx animated series reboot” as well as a “big budget Winx movie”.

He continued: “For all the love you have given to Winx, I am working hard hoping to bring you a top-quality movie where where you can experience the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you.

“Believing in yourself, empowerment, understanding true friendship, remembering the laugh out moments and of course enjoying the sparkling transformation times.”

‘Winx World’ creator Iginio Straffi discusses future following Netflix cancellation (Instagram)

