Now the clocks have gone back, it’s high time to stay cosy at home while watching Netflix.

Every month, a wide selection of titles are removed from the service without much warning.

This is why certain movies and TV shows suddently disappear from your watchlist.

So , to avoid surprise, here is a list of everything being removed in November, which notably does not include its first ever original series that is set to leave the service in other countries.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

1 November

Aagey Se Right

Aamir

ABCD 2

ABCD: Any Body Can Dance

Argo

Arjun: The Warrior Prince

Bad Boys

Bandle

Barfi!

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beethoven’s Christmas

Blended

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in ‘Bad Boys’ (Columbia)

Chance Pe Dance

Chip Chup Ke

Christmas Land

Chup Chup Ke

Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance

Dead Man Down

Death Becomes Her

Deck the Halls

Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed (TV)

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

Dhoondte Reh Jaoge

‘Death Becomes Her’ is being removed from Netflix (Netflix)

Do Dooni Chaar

Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax

Easy A

Edge of Fear

Effie Gray

Friday

Getaway Plan

Ghanchakkar

Ghosts of War

The Glass House

Grandmaster

‘Easy A’ is being removed from Netflix (Netflix)

Hajwala: The Missing Engine

Hattrick

Here Comes the Boom

Heroine

Hidden in Plain Sight

Himmatwala

How to Be Single

Human Nature

Husbands in Gao

Into the Wild

John Wick: Chapter 2

Kai Po Che!

Kalakalappu

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Part 1

‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ is being removed from Netflix (Netflix)

Katti Batti

Kill Bill: Vol 1

Killer Cove

LA Confidential

Liar Liar

Life in a… Metro

Man on a Ledge

Marc Maron: Thinky Pain

Monster-in-Law

Mumbai Meri Jaan

My Best Friend’s Wedding (2016)

Uma Thurman in ‘Kill Bill Vol 1’

No One Killed Jessica

Norbit

Orange County

Our House

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Paan Singh Tomar

Paycheck

Pettersson and Findus 2

Point Break (1991)

Raja Natwarial

Ransom

Richie Rich

Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles

Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce in ‘LA Confidential’

Saawariya

Satyagraha

Screwed

Settai

Shattered Memories

Sigaram Thodu

Spotlight

Thick as Thieves

A Time to Kill

We’re the Millers

Welcome to Sajjanpurr

Zokkomon

Best Picture Oscar winner ‘Spotlight’ is leaving Netflix

2 November

Bitten (TV)

The Family Court (TV)

The Golden Path (TV)

Hustlers

Jack and Jill

The Judgement (TV)

The Little Nyonya (TV)

Miniforce X (TV)

My Mad Fat Diary (TV)

Pretty Little Liars (TV)

Real Detective (TV)

Together (TV)

The Truth (TV)

Jennifer Lopez in ‘Hustlers’, which is leaving Netflix (STX Entertainment/YouTube/screengrab)

3 November

Flushed Away

From Dusk Till Dawn (TV)

The Master’s Sun (TV)

Mossad 101 (TV)

6 November

Beaver Falls

Burning Cane

Human Capital

Lee Evans Concert

Line of Duty (TV)

The Silencing

Target Number One

‘Line of Duty’ series one is being taken off of Netflix (BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill)

7 November

Dead Pixels (TV)

Unrest

10 November

Deadly Switch

Doctor Strange (TV)

11 November

The Nokdu Flower (TV)

12 November

If Anything Happens I Love You

13 November

Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti

15 November

End of Watch

The Good Liar

The Piano

‘The Piano’ is being removed from Netflix (Netflix)

16 November

9 (2009)

At the Dolphin Bay

Barbie: Spy Squad

Couples Retreat

Doom

Endless Love

Hard Target 2

Intolerable Cruelty

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

La Robe De Mariee Des Cieux

Les Misérables (2012)

George Clooney in Coen brothers film ‘Intolerable Cruelty' (Universal Pictures)

Man Down (TV)

Method

My MVP Valentine (TV)

Naked Attraction (TV)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Serenity (2005)

Westside Story (2003)

The Yard (TV)

Zero Dark Thirty

‘Zero Dark Thirty’, starring Jessica Chastain, is leaving Netflix

17 November

Tattoo Fixers on Holiday (TV)

18 November

5 Star Hotel

ARCHIVE

Birth of a Beauty (TV)