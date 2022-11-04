Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has swung the axe on a chart-topping series despite the previous season ending on a cliffhanger.

The latest show to fall victim to the service’s brutal cancellation decisions is Fate: The Winx Saga.

Netflix released the series in 2021, hoping it would be another huge cultural hit in a similar way to Stranger Things and Bridgerton.

Despite receiving enough streams to send it to the top of the charts in several countries around the world, Netflix was unable to see a future for the series.

Showrunner Brian Young announced the news, writing on Instagram: “This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga. This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same.”

He added: “It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future.”

Fans are not taking the news lightly, with many highlighting the fact that season two, which was released in September 2022, ended on a giant cliffhanger.

“Damn that sucks. Left on a good cliffhanger too,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Now that’s wrong after that damn cliffhanger like wtf @netflix.”

Many fans called on Netflix to reconsider, with one writing: “Why did you cancel Fate: The Winx Saga Season 3? It was top #1 in 80 countries and stayed top #10 for 5 weeks, we can’t be left with a cliffhanger.”

The series starred Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha and Eliot Salt.

‘Fate: the Winx Saga’ showrunner Brian Young shared news of show’s cancellation on Instagram (Instagram)

In other surprising Netflix news, Herny Cavill has quit as the lead in hit fantasy series The Witcher. While Cavill did not clarify his reasoning for stepping down, fans of the show think they have worked out what inspired the Geralt of Rivia actor’s decision.

Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsowrth after making his final stand as the character in the show’s forthcoming third season.

