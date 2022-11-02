The Witcher fans think they’ve worked out why Henry Cavill quit Netflix series

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans ofThe Witcher think they have worked out why Henry Cavill decided to quit the series.

On Saturday (20 October), the British actor shocked fans by announcing he would leave the fantasy Netflix show after its next season.

Cavill will play Geralt of Rivia one final time before being succeeded by Liam Hemsworth.

The news led many to question what the reason was behind Cavill’s decision – especially considering he was an instrumental part in bringing the show to life.

After the announcement, fans assumed the choice to leave had something to do with the fact that Cavill had accepted Warner Bros’ offer to return as Superman.

After Justice League was released in 2017, there was a question mark surrounding Cavill’s involvement in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). However, Dwayne Johnson convinced Cavill to return as the character in Black Adam, which is currently at the top of the box office.

It was then revealed that Cavill will return in future DC projects.

However, others are pointing out that Cavill’s decision to quit The Witcher could stem from behind-the-scenes trouble.

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ (HBO)

BuzzFeed has highlighted a recent interview with an ex-producer and writer who worked on the show named Beay DeMayo. Speaking during an Instagram Q&A, DeMayo said: “I’ve been on shows – namely Witcher – where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material).

“It’s a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you’re allowed to add to its legacy.”

Considering Cavill is such a fan of Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series the show is based on, it’s no stretch to assume that these claims could have tied into his decision to leave the series.

”Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after begging Netflix for the role and being the biggest fan of the franchise is making the report that the writers hate the books seem more and more plausible,” one fan wrote, adding: “They chased that man away from the series.”

Another added: “Damn. I take it this is cause he was never happy with the writing for the show and it didn’t seem like it was going to be more book accurate.”

One fan stated: “This isnt about Superman, he's said he'd do both. This is probably a decision based on the showrunners open disdain for the books.”

The Independent has contacted Cavill and Netflix for comment.

Cavill announced the news by saying: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” he continued.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Netflix users are threatening to boycott the show once Cavill leaves. The Witcher is showrun by Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich.