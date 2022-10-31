Instagram - latest: App appears to suspend massive number of accounts as users kicked off platform
Vast numbers of people appear to have been kicked off Instagram, and are unable to access the app.
Many users reported that the app was telling them their account had been suspended on Monday, seemingly for breaking the site’s rules.
But the sheer number of people being suspended and the apparently innocent nature of accounts that were affected suggested the problem could be a bug.
Instagram did not immediately respond to questions from The Independent and has not addressed the problem on its public platforms.
It comes just days after another large outage at fellow Meta app WhatsApp.
Users afraid they won’t be able to share Halloween costumes as it suspends their accounts
The mass suspension and/or bug has come at a big time for Instagram: just after Hallowe’en weekend, and with hours to go before the big evening. As such, many are afraid they won’t get to share their costumes if their accounts don’t come back.
Instagram says it ‘aware’ of issue – but not that it is a bug
Instagram has finally addressed the problems in a tweet. But notably it gives no information on whether the suspensions are a bug, or whether accounts will be automatically restored once the issue is fixed.
BT internet goes down, taking people’s smart homes with it
BT internet has also broken, in what appears to be a separate but coincidental outage. It has meant that people’s smart devices, such as Amazon Echos and PlayStations, have stopped working.
Instagram appears to mass suspend accounts
Here’s our full story on the unusual suspensions that have appeared across Instagram on Monday. (It’s still not clear whether or not they are a bug, but presumably they are.)
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s live coverage of a major problem at WhatsApp, which appears to have suspended vast numbers of accounts.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies