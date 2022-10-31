Jump to content

Liveupdated1667227629

Instagram - latest: App appears to suspend massive number of accounts as users kicked off platform

Andrew Griffin
Monday 31 October 2022 14:47
Vast numbers of people appear to have been kicked off Instagram, and are unable to access the app.

Many users reported that the app was telling them their account had been suspended on Monday, seemingly for breaking the site’s rules.

But the sheer number of people being suspended and the apparently innocent nature of accounts that were affected suggested the problem could be a bug.

Instagram did not immediately respond to questions from The Independent and has not addressed the problem on its public platforms.

It comes just days after another large outage at fellow Meta app WhatsApp.

1667227629

Users afraid they won’t be able to share Halloween costumes as it suspends their accounts

The mass suspension and/or bug has come at a big time for Instagram: just after Hallowe’en weekend, and with hours to go before the big evening. As such, many are afraid they won’t get to share their costumes if their accounts don’t come back.

The full story is here.

Andrew Griffin31 October 2022 14:47
1667226885

Instagram says it ‘aware’ of issue – but not that it is a bug

Instagram has finally addressed the problems in a tweet. But notably it gives no information on whether the suspensions are a bug, or whether accounts will be automatically restored once the issue is fixed.

Andrew Griffin31 October 2022 14:34
1667226616

BT internet goes down, taking people’s smart homes with it

BT internet has also broken, in what appears to be a separate but coincidental outage. It has meant that people’s smart devices, such as Amazon Echos and PlayStations, have stopped working.

Here’s our full story.

Andrew Griffin31 October 2022 14:30
1667226542

Instagram appears to mass suspend accounts

Here’s our full story on the unusual suspensions that have appeared across Instagram on Monday. (It’s still not clear whether or not they are a bug, but presumably they are.)

Andrew Griffin31 October 2022 14:29
1667225972

Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s live coverage of a major problem at WhatsApp, which appears to have suspended vast numbers of accounts.

Andrew Griffin31 October 2022 14:19

