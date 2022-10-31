Elon Musk dissolves Twitter’s board and makes himself ‘sole director’
Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter’s board and made himself the “sole director” of the company.
All previous members of the board have had their authority removed, leaving only Mr Musk behind, according to a new filing.
The action was taken as part of Mr Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the company, according to that same SEC filing, which was made public on Monday.
