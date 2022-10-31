Elon Musk dissolves Twitter’s board and makes himself ‘sole director’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter’s board and made himself the “sole director” of the company.

All previous members of the board have had their authority removed, leaving only Mr Musk behind, according to a new filing.

The action was taken as part of Mr Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the company, according to that same SEC filing, which was made public on Monday.