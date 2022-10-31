For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

BT internet appears to have gone down, taking down people’s smart devices with it.

Users reported that their Amazon Alexa smart speakers had stopped talking to them, and that their PlayStations were refusing to connect to the PS Network online service, seemingly as a result of the problems at the internet service provider.