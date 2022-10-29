Henry Cavill to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for season four of The Witcher

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Henry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for season four of The Witcher, Netflix has announced.

The Man of Steel star has played the lead role of Geralt of Rivia in two seasons of the hit fantasy series, and will reprise the role for a forthcoming third series.

However, the streaming service announced on Saturday (29 October) that a fourth season had been comissioned – but Hunger Games star Hemsworth would be taking over the role.

In a statement issued by Netflix, Cavill said: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season four.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he added.

Hemsworth also reacted to the news in a statement, saying he was “over the moon” at the chance to play Geralt.

Liam Hemsworth and Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ (Getty/Netflix)

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” said Hemsworth.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The third season of The Witcher has experienced a turmultuous filming process, with multiple delays due to Covid outbreaks.