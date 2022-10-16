Emma Corrin recalls being asked to undress in the middle of takes on set

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Corrin has reflected on being asked to take their clothes off in the middle of takes on movie sets.

The actor, 26, was discussing power imbalances in the industry when they looked back on times they had felt pressured into undressing on set.

“I’ve been on sets where I’ve been asked to do something and in the moment I’ve done it and then people have come up to me and been like, ‘Emma, why were you comfortable with that?’” they told The Sunday Times’s Style magazine.

“And I was like, ‘I just felt I should because we were in the middle of a take and they asked me to take this piece of clothing off and I did it.’ But when you’re at the start of your career you feel you have to go along with things.”

They also responded to actor Sean Bean’s claims that intimacy co-ordinators take away from the spontaneity of sex scenes.

“It’s the equivalent of having a stunt co-ordinator,” they said. “Because of safety, because of those two people’s feelings of being comfortable… even just technically for the crew, working out what shape the scene’s going to take. Once those boundaries are established, then there can be spontaneity in that moment.”

Corrin came out as nonbinary on Instagram last year when they changed their pronouns to they/them.

They can next be seen in the romantic drama My Policeman.

The period drama, directed by Michael Grandage and also starring Harry Styles and David Dawson, follows the secret and illicit romance between a policeman and a museum curator in 1950s Brighton.

Styles, Corrin and Dawson a the premiere of ‘My Policeman’ (Invision)

Styles has previously spoken out about the portrayal of sex between men in My Policeman. In an interview, he noted: “So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it.

“There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [director Grandage] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.”

My Policeman is in cinemas from 21 October and on Prime Video from 4 November.