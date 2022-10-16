Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alan Carr mocks Madonna’s ‘if I miss, I’m gay’ TikTok video with his own ‘straight’ version

Comedian wore shaving cream on his eyebrows to mimic singer’s own bleached ones

Ellie Harrison
Sunday 16 October 2022 09:38
Comments
Madonna hints that she's gay in new TikTok video

Alan Carr has put his own spin on Madonna’s now-notorious participation in a new TikTok trend.

The singer, 64, went viral last week after taking part in the trend, in which a person declares if they are gay depending on whether they successfully make a shot into a goal.

In a video posted on Sunday 9 October, Madonna could be seen holding up a pink pair of lacy knickers, with the caption, “If I miss, I’m gay!” displayed below.

After scrunching the underwear into a ball, the “Hung Up” singer throws it towards a bin and misses the shot.

Carr, who is gay, has made his own challenge in response, changing the caption on his video to: “If I miss, I’m straight.”

Recommended

The comedian can be seen wearing shaving cream over his eyebrows to mimic Madonna’s bleached ones, and he has also stuffed something down his Mickey Mouse jumper in a very low-effort attempt to look like the cone corset the singer wore in her own video.

Instead of chucking knickers, 46-year-old Carr throws a pair of red Calvin Klein boxers.

Carr’s underwear did not land in the bin.

Madonna has not confirmed whether she was genuinely coming out as gay in the TikTok video.

Madonna made a possible reference to being bisexual in 1990, when she was quoted as saying: “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong.”

The star has been married twice; first to Sean Penn, from 1985 to 1989, then to Guy Ritchie, from 2000 to 2008.

Earlier this year, it was reported that she had parted ways with her boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams.

Lorraine Kelly compared Madonna’s appearance in the TikTok video to a “boiled egg”.

“Is that actually Madonna?” she asked. “I don’t recognise her! Honestly, what’s she done? She was so beautiful – why, why, why do women do this to themselves?”

Recommended

“She looks like a boiled egg, she doesn’t look like she’s got any features,” she added. “I’m cross because I really like her. I really do.”

Kelly was subsequently criticised by some for “body-shaming” Madonna.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in