Alan Carr has put his own spin on Madonna’s now-notorious participation in a new TikTok trend.

The singer, 64, went viral last week after taking part in the trend, in which a person declares if they are gay depending on whether they successfully make a shot into a goal.

In a video posted on Sunday 9 October, Madonna could be seen holding up a pink pair of lacy knickers, with the caption, “If I miss, I’m gay!” displayed below.

After scrunching the underwear into a ball, the “Hung Up” singer throws it towards a bin and misses the shot.

Carr, who is gay, has made his own challenge in response, changing the caption on his video to: “If I miss, I’m straight.”

The comedian can be seen wearing shaving cream over his eyebrows to mimic Madonna’s bleached ones, and he has also stuffed something down his Mickey Mouse jumper in a very low-effort attempt to look like the cone corset the singer wore in her own video.

Instead of chucking knickers, 46-year-old Carr throws a pair of red Calvin Klein boxers.

Carr’s underwear did not land in the bin.

Madonna has not confirmed whether she was genuinely coming out as gay in the TikTok video.

Madonna made a possible reference to being bisexual in 1990, when she was quoted as saying: “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong.”

The star has been married twice; first to Sean Penn, from 1985 to 1989, then to Guy Ritchie, from 2000 to 2008.

Earlier this year, it was reported that she had parted ways with her boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams.

Lorraine Kelly compared Madonna’s appearance in the TikTok video to a “boiled egg”.

“Is that actually Madonna?” she asked. “I don’t recognise her! Honestly, what’s she done? She was so beautiful – why, why, why do women do this to themselves?”

“She looks like a boiled egg, she doesn’t look like she’s got any features,” she added. “I’m cross because I really like her. I really do.”

Kelly was subsequently criticised by some for “body-shaming” Madonna.