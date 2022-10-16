‘Well, thanks for that’: Emma Mackey reveals nickname Russell Brand gave her on Death on the Nile set
Brand gave Mackey an interesting nickname based on her appearance
Emma Mackey has revealed that Russell Brand gave her an unusual nickname on the set of the 2022 mystery film Death on the Nile.
The movie, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is based on the 1937 Agatha Christie novel, and follows sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian holiday aboard a glamorous river steamer, which turns into a hunt for a killer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.
In it, Mackey played Jacqueline “Jackie” de Bellefort, the scorned lover of Armie Hammer’s Simon Doyle, while Brand portrayed Linus Windlesham, the former fiancé of Gal Gadot’s wealthy heiress.
In a new interview with The Telegraph, when discussing why a close-up scene of her face in the new fictionalised Brontë biopic Emily was so powerful, Mackey said: “I think I just have a lot of eye. When I was working with Russell Brand on Death on the Nile, he called me ‘Eye-Face’. I was like, ‘Well, thanks for that.’”
The film depicts the brief life of English writer Emily Brontë before she wrote Wuthering Heights.
In a four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “The camera swims in Mackey’s eyes, in bold and confrontational close-ups, while Abel Korzeniowski’s score is a battle cry of violins which, at times, deliberately overwhelms the dialogue. [Director Frances] O’Connor, in a sense, has challenged us to meet Emily on her own terms, even if those around her would not.”
Last month, Mackey – who is endlessly compared to Margot Robbie – said she doesn’t “mind” the comparisons between her and her fellow actor, but she would like to “move past” them.
Since the 26-year-old actor’s breakout role in Netflix’s comedy series Sex Education, fans have pointed out how similar she looks to the 32-year-old Robbie.
“It’s just funny,” Mackey said in an interview. “And I think Margot has had the grace and humour to be able to play on that, and allow me to be in the same film as her – bless her.”
The pair star together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, out next summer.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies