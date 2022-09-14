Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Mackey has said she doesn’t “mind” the comparisons between her and fellow actor Margot Robbie, but she would like to “move past” them.

Since the 26-year-old actor’s breakout role in Netflix’s comedy series Sex Education, fans have pointed out how similar she looks to the 32-year-old Robbie.

“It’s just funny,” Mackey told Total Film in a new interview. “And I think Margot has had the grace and humour to be able to play on that, and allow me to be in the same film as her – bless her.”

In April, Twitter was sent into a frenzy when it was announced that Mackey had joined Robbie in the forthcoming film Barbie.

Users were enthusiastic about the news, with one writing at the time: “Need Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie to be siblings in Barbie, only fitting.”

“It’s just a joke in real life. I’m like, ‘We don’t look anything like each other,’” Mackey said. “I don’t mind it. It’s Margot Robbie. Are you kidding me? She’s the best. I look up to her so much.

“But it would be nice to move past that.”

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie (Getty Images)

Mackey previously commented on the matter in an interview with The Independent, saying that while “it’s lovely”, she would rather “people focus on the jobs that we’re both doing rather than what we look like”.

“Hollywood churns out people who look the same and we love to put people in boxes,” she added. “It’s just a thing that we do as a species, we categorise people, we always have.”

Barbie is expected to release in cinemas on 21 July 2023.