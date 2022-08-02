Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sex Education has already been commissioned for a fourth season – but a number of major characters won’t be involved.

Set in a British secondary school, Netflix’s teen drama stars the likes of Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Aimee Lou Wood.

Filming is expected to begin on season four this summer.

While the direction the series is going in is unknown, we do know that some fan favourites aren’t coming back.

Here’s everyone we know is leaving Sex Education so far…

Simone Ashley

The first actor to reveal that they would not be returning for Sex Education season four was Simone Ashley.

Ashley had first appeared as cool girl Olivia in the teen drama, but her star rose significantly after she played the lead in the second season of the jewel in Netflix’s crown, Bridgerton.

Simone Ashley (second from left) in season one (Sam Taylor/Netflix)

In April, Ashley said that she was leaving Sex Education as she was “a Bridgerton gal now”.

She will continue playing the role of Kate Sharma in the next series of Bridgerton.

Tanya Reynolds

Last month, Tanya Reynolds announced that she would not be appearing in the forthcoming season of Sex Education.

While her character Lily had been a key pslayer in the previous seasons, Reynolds explained that the show was moving on without her for season four.

“I’m not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad,” she said.

“It’s just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

Patricia Allison

Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison in ‘Sex Education' (Netflix)

Leaving alongside Reynolds is Patricia Allison, who plays Lily’s love interest (and Otis’s ex) Ola.

Appearing on the Capital Xtra breakfast show last month, she said: “I have absolutely loved being on Sex Education so much and playing Ola, but unfortunately I won’t be joining the team for season four.

“I’m so sorry to have to break that to you guys, but I’m just going to be doing some other little things. Some other opportunities have come up. I’ve been doing it for three years and I’ve genuinely loved it.”

Rakhee Thakrar

This week, Rakhee Thakrar, the actor behind Moordale Secondary School teacher Emily Sands, announced that she would not be returning to Netflix’s show either.

In a cryptic statement, she said: “I’m not part of the new series. I can’t really talk about why.”

However, Thakrar added: “I’m so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important. There is nothing bad about Sex Education.”