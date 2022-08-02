Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sex Education: All the actors not returning to Netflix show for season 4

A number of castmates have been cryptic about their exits from the show

Isobel Lewis
Tuesday 02 August 2022 15:49
Comments
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley announces she has left Sex Education

Sex Education has already been commissioned for a fourth season – but a number of major characters won’t be involved.

Set in a British secondary school, Netflix’s teen drama stars the likes of Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Aimee Lou Wood.

Filming is expected to begin on season four this summer.

While the direction the series is going in is unknown, we do know that some fan favourites aren’t coming back.

Here’s everyone we know is leaving Sex Education so far…

Recommended

Simone Ashley

The first actor to reveal that they would not be returning for Sex Education season four was Simone Ashley.

Ashley had first appeared as cool girl Olivia in the teen drama, but her star rose significantly after she played the lead in the second season of the jewel in Netflix’s crown, Bridgerton.

Simone Ashley (second from left) in season one

(Sam Taylor/Netflix)

In April, Ashley said that she was leaving Sex Education as she was “a Bridgerton gal now”.

She will continue playing the role of Kate Sharma in the next series of Bridgerton.

Tanya Reynolds

Last month, Tanya Reynolds announced that she would not be appearing in the forthcoming season of Sex Education.

While her character Lily had been a key pslayer in the previous seasons, Reynolds explained that the show was moving on without her for season four.

“I’m not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad,” she said.

“It’s just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

Patricia Allison

Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison in ‘Sex Education'

(Netflix)

Leaving alongside Reynolds is Patricia Allison, who plays Lily’s love interest (and Otis’s ex) Ola.

Appearing on the Capital Xtra breakfast show last month, she said: “I have absolutely loved being on Sex Education so much and playing Ola, but unfortunately I won’t be joining the team for season four.

“I’m so sorry to have to break that to you guys, but I’m just going to be doing some other little things. Some other opportunities have come up. I’ve been doing it for three years and I’ve genuinely loved it.”

Rakhee Thakrar

This week, Rakhee Thakrar, the actor behind Moordale Secondary School teacher Emily Sands, announced that she would not be returning to Netflix’s show either.

Recommended

In a cryptic statement, she said: “I’m not part of the new series. I can’t really talk about why.”

However, Thakrar added: “I’m so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important. There is nothing bad about Sex Education.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in