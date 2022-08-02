Jump to content
Sex Education season 4 actor says she ‘can’t talk about why’ she’s been dropped from series

Yet another cast member won’t be in season four

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 02 August 2022 07:15
Sex Education season 3 full trailer

Sex Education will seemingly return to Netflix in quite a different form of its new season.

In September 2021, the Netflix series was renewed – but in recent months, it’s been revealed that several cast members have not been asked to return.

This included Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison, who played the eccentric Lily and her girlfriend Ola, respectively. Reynolds said she was “very sad” to not be in the new episodes.

The latest actor to confirm their departure is Rakhee Thakra, who played teacher Emily Sands.

“I’m not part of the new series,” Thakra told Daily Star Sunday, cryptically adding: “I can’t really talk about why.”

She continued: “But I’m so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important.

“There is nothing bad about Sex Education.”

Rakhee Thakra as Emily Sands in ‘Sex Education’

(Netflix)

Simone Ashley will also not be a part of the new season, but that is due to her success on season two of Bridgerton.

Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Aimee Lou Wood and Gillian Anderson are all expected to return for the new season of Sex Education.

The first three seasons are available to stream on Netflix now.

