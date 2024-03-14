Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A clip showing Emma Stone appearing to call Jimmy Kimmel a “p****” at the Oscars is gaining traction online.

At the ceremony, which occurred on Sunday 10 March), Stone won her second Best Actress trophy – this time for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things – and many have since questioned this victory due to the fact she beat Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone to what would have been a historic moment.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted this year’s ceremony, having done so three times before, and as well as a divisive opening monologue that saw him reference Robert Downey Jr’s addiction struggles, the late night host returned to the stage throughout the event to poke fun at those assembled in the room.

Throughout the night, which saw Oppenheimer win big, all 10 Best Picture nominees were highlighted via a dedicated VT and, after the compilation focused on Poor Things was aired, Kimmel said of the film, that features several sex scenes: “Those were all the parts we’re allowed to show on TV.”

The camera then cut to an unimpressed Stone, who appeared to turn to her husband Dave McCary and utter the word “p****” – which was seemingly aimed at Kimmell.

It’s not confirmed whether Stone said this, but many have been sharing the clip of Kimmel’s “rubbish” joke on social media, and stating the belief the actor said either “p****” or “oh my God”.

Stone also found herself at the centre of another awkward Oscars moment, which took place when she accepted the award on stage.

Former Best Actress winners Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Jessica Lange, and Sally Field presented the Best Actress nominees, with Field delivering a personalised speech to Stone.

However, when Stone was named as the winner and arrived on stage, it seemed Field wanted to see her job through and hand their trophy over to Stone – but instead, the actor’s close friend Lawrence did so instead.

In a moment branded “bizarre”, Field could be seen tugging at Lawrence’s dress and looking disappointed when Lawrence handed the award to Stone.