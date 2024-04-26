Emma Stone urges fans to call her by her real name

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Stone has told fans that she prefers to go by her real name.

During an interview with her The Curse co-star Nathan Fielder, Stone revealed that her colleagues and friends call her by her given name – Emily Jean Stone – and would prefer it if fans started doing the same.

Fielder paused the interview to explain that he finds it difficult to refer to Stone by her stage moniker since he is used to calling her Emily.

“Before we continue, I’d like to say something. Her name’s Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally. So when there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on,” he clarified.

Stone, who won two Oscars for her performance in Poor Things earlier this year, chimed in: “You can say Emma. You can say anything”

When asked whether she’d correct a fan who called her by her real name instead of Emma, she responded: “No. That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily.”

The La La Land actor explained that people on set will call her Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally because her real name was taken by another actor in the SAG-AFTRA union.

Stone, 35, said she had an identity crisis when she realised she wanted to be known as Emily instead, but had already built her Oscar-winning career on her stage name.

Stone said she ‘freaked out’ over her choice of name ( Getty Images )

“I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.’ Nathan calls me Em, which is easier,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Back in November 2018, Stone said that when she was younger, she wanted to be called Emma after her favourite Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice.

“Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Stone clarified: “It wasn’t necessarily because of her but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes I did.”

“And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was,” she added.