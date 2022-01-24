Emma Thompson has opened up the “difficulty” of shooting nude scenes “at the age that I am”.

The 62-year-old spoke about rehearsing “entirely nude” and filming a full-frontal scene for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The forthcoming comedy stars Thompson as a teacher who hires a sex worker in the hopes of experiencing her first orgasm.

According to Thompson, one scene in the film sees her character “stand in front of a mirror alone and she drops her robe”.

On her decision to shoot the scene, the actor told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s very challenging to be nude at 62.”

She said: “I don’t think I could’ve done it before the age that I am. And yet, of course, the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren’t used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen.”

The Academy Award-winner also spoke about the “dreadful demands” put on women both in the real world and in acting.

“Nothing has changed in the dreadful demands made upon women in the real world but also in acting,” she said.

“This thing of having to be thin is still the same as it ever was, and actually in some ways I think it’s worse now.”

Thompson stars opposite Peaky Blinders’ Daryl McCormick in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, which will be released later this year.