A fan theory has claimed to answer one of the lingering questions viewers had about the recent Disney animated musical Encanto.

The film, which was released on Disney Plus in December, focuses on the story of a magical house which starts malfunctioning.

Stephanie Beatriz voices Mirabel Madrigal, the film’s protagonist and the only member of her family without a magical ability.

While it is never explained in the film why Mirabel was passed over for magical gifts as a child, viewers have concocted their own explanation for the story.

In the film, it’s unclear exactly how the magical powers are first attributed, with the main possibilities being that it is decided by the house, or the magical candle which created the house.

A popular theory shared to Reddit by user “thegreendorito123” posits that the answer may lie with Alma, the family’s matriarch, referred to in the film as Abuela (the Spanish word for “grandmother”).

According to the theory, Mirabel was passed over for a gift, like her Abuela, because she is the successor to leader the village.

Among the evidence used to back up this speculation is the fact that Alma is old during the events of Encanto, and will likely die before too long – and the film never specifies how the traditions will be continued in this event.

“Mirabel and Alma are the only 2 people to be able to communicate with the casita in the movie,” reads the post. “This could show some sort of special relationship with the casita and in turn, the magic in the house.”

“I think that the reason why Mirabel doesn’t have a room in the casita is because her room is Alma’s room. When Alma steps down as leader of the village, Mirabel will inherit the room and become the new leader of the village.”

Encanto is available to stream now on Disney Plus.