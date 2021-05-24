Marvel has released the first teaser trailer for Eternals, the forthcoming MCU film directed by Oscar-winning Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao.

The clip gives fans a look at the main cast members, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry and Richard Madden.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, Eternals focuses on a race of immortal beings who protect the planet Earth from supernatural threats.

With a star-studded cast and Zhao behind the project, the pressure is on for Eternals to meet expectations – but if the trailer is anything to go by, Marvel fans have high hopes.

“#Eternals IS JUST VISUALLY STUNNING,” wrote one user, sharing screenshots from the trailer’s cinematic sequences.

Another person shared the same sentiment, adding: “The Eternals is going to be absolutely beautiful, like look at the material.”

“So visually pleasing to the eye,” commented a third person, while someone else wrote: “The Eternals is going to be a cinematic masterpiece.”

One person said: “Marvel has always been pretty amazing. #Eternals looks like it’s gonna be on another level and just add a completely different mood or vibe to marvel movies. Preparing for a tearjerker here.”

“I wasn’t really that hyped for Eternals as everybody else, but now I’m more interested in it after this trailer!” said another user. “Also interesting choice to use ‘The End of the World’ by Skeeter Davis, which is one of my favourite songs.”

Many people specifically expressed excitement at seeing Marvel first-timer Jolie as superhero Thena.

“I can already feel that Angelina Jolie as Thena will be my fave in #Eternals,” said one person. “I JUST CAN’T GET OVER HOW AMAZING ANGELINA JOLIE LOOKS AS THENA,” echoed another.

Others commented that the actor’s “perfect” new role “took my breath away”.

Joining Jolie in Eternals is Chan, Nanjiani, Madden, Harrington and Hayek.

The film is due out in cinemas on 4 November.