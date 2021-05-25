Marvel fans are mocking the Eternals trailer for conveniently retconning their absence from the MCU.

Directed by Nomadland Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, the new film stars Angelina Jolie as the leader of a group of ancient immortals who protect Earth from supernatural threats.

This will mark the first time the characters have appeared in the MCU, with the trailer explaining this away with the following lines of dialogue: “We have watched, unguided; we have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered... until now.”

However, fans have been left confused as to why the Eternals failed to interfere in the many instances when their help has been needed – namely during the Avengers Assemble’s battle of New York, and when Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiped out half of all existence in Avengers: Infinity War.

“The Eternals waited until *now* to interfere in the affairs of mankind? Not gonna lie I have questions,” one person wrote.

Another added in reference to the Second World War: “Just watched the Eternals trailer....so they’ve been around for 7,000 years and haven’t interfered until....now? were they busy between 1914 and 1945?”

One fan stated: “My biggest gripe with how Marvel is setting up the Eternals is how they mentioned they ‘didn’t feel like they needed to step in’ until now. But they watched Thanos, a part Eternal madman, collect all the infinity stones and then wipe out half the universe.”

Eternals also stars Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Salma Hayek.

It will be released in cinemas on 11 November.