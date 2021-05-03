The first footage ofEternals, Chloé Zhao’s forthcoming Marvel film starring Angelina Jolie, has been unveiled.

Marvel included an excerpt of the film in a clip published on Monday, titled “Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies”.

It includes footage of past releases, including a video of an audience’s rapturous reaction to Avengers: Endgame, as well as clips from new movies.

Among those is Eternals, currently scheduled for release in November 2021. Based on the Marvel characters of the same name, Eternals will mark Zhao’s first foray into big-budget studio filmmaking

The director recently won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director at the 2021 ceremony for Nomadland.

In addition to Jolie, the brief Eternals excerpt unveiled on Monday also features Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek.

The preview also includes excerpts from the upcoming Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and reveals the title of a planned Black Panther sequel.

All those films will make up Marvel’s Phase Four, after the Infinity Saga (which included Phases One to Three) wrapped up in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.