Black Panther 2: Marvel reveals official title of new film
It’ll be released in 2022
The official title of Marvel’s Black Panther sequel has been announced.
Production has been underway on the follow-up to one of the world’s highest-grossing films for some time now, with Ryan Coogler set to unveil the sequel in 2022.
Marvel Studios has now revealed that it will be called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
It is currently unknown what form the film will take – lead star Chadwick Boseman died of cancer in August 2022.
However, it’s been confirmed that Boseman’s role as the heroic King T’Challa will not be recast.
Michael B Jordan recently downplayed his rumoured involvement in the new film as the villainous Erik Kilmonger, although he did tell Jess Cagle’s SiriusXM show: “Never say never. I can’t predict the future.”
He added: “I know [director Ryan Coogler] and Marvel are going to do the absolute best job at developing the story in a way that makes everybody happy and satisfied and honours Chad and moves forward with grace,” he said.
Returning cast members include Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Winston Duke.
Black Panther is available to stream on Disney Plus now.
Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in cinemas on 8 July 2022.
A brand new sizzle reel has also unveiled the first footage from Chloé Zhao’s forthcoming Marvel film Eternals starring Angelina Jolie.
