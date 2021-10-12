Eternals director Chloé Zhao defends Marvel film’s lengthy runtime

Chloé Zhao has defended the lengthy running time of her new Marvel film.

Zhao’s Eternals will be released next month and it will be the second-longest MCU film to date.

The director herself confirmed that the film lasts for two and a half hours – a few minutes longer than Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame is the longest Marvel film, with a runtime of three hours, two minutes.

Speaking to Fandango, Zhao said: “It could be longer!”

“You know, it’s ten characters, the Celestials and 7,000 years,” she added. “There’s a lot going on.”

Eternals will introduce a new set of Marvel characters to fans. They are a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years.

‘Eternals’ will introduce Marvel fans to a bunchof new characters (YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Leading the cast are Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry.

Zhao’s most recent film was the Best Picture winner Nomadland.

Eternals will be released on 5 November.