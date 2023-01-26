Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eva Green is due to appear at the High Court in a legal battle over the demise of a £4m film project, with texts published in court papers ahead of the trial revealing that she called the executive producer of the movie a “devious sociopath” and “pure vomit”.

The Casino Royale star, 42, had been due to appear in the sci-fi film A Patriot alongside Charles Dance and Helen Hunt before production was shut down in October 2019.

She is now suing production company White Lantern Films, claiming she is entitled to her $1m (approximately £810,000) fee for the movie, despite its cancellation.

Green, who was both an actor and executive producer on the project, has claimed she is entitled to be paid her fee in the event that the production was cancelled under a so-called “pay or play” provision.

She is asking the court to rule that she is entitled to the money and that White Lantern should also pay her legal costs.

White Lantern Films is defending the case and bringing a counter claim against Green, alleging she repeatedly made “unreasonable demands” and undermined the film’s production.

They have also claimed Green repeatedly said she was ready and willing to take part in the film when she had no intention to do so.

The firm is claiming the $1m fee as well as seeking damages against Green.

French actor Eva Green appeared alongside Johnny Depp in ‘Dark Shadows’ in 2012 (Getty Images)

According to court papers seen by The Guardian, WhatsApp exchanges revealed in advance of the trial show Green variously calling Jake Seal, one of the film’s executive producers, “evil”, a “madman”, a “devious sociopath” and “pure vomit”.

She labels another executive producer, Terry Bird, a “f***ing moron”, concluding that both the men were “arseholes”.

The publication stated that Green was unhappy with the film’s budget allegedly being half the figure she had been told.

She had also allegedly been granted “rights of approval” over the hiring of production staff, but when her specific requests were later denied, she wrote to her agent saying that she would be “obliged to take [the producer’s] s***ty peasant crew members from Hampshire”.

The Independent has contacted White Lantern Films for comment.

The trial in London is due to last eight days, with Green expected to give evidence on Monday 30 January.

Green can next be seen in the Apple TV+ thriller Liaisons, out next month.

Additional reporting by Press Association