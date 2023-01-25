Jeremy Renner ‘was trying to save nephew’ when he was crushed by snowplough

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Renner was trying to save his nephew from injury when he was crushed by a snow-plough on New Year’s Day, it has emerged.

Renner’s PistenBully snowcat vehicle began sliding sideways after the Marvel star used it to pull the truck, near his home in Nevada, when he was pulled under and crushed, according to a report published by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report.

“The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” reads the conclusion of the report, which was obtained by CNN on Tuesday (25 January) through a public records request.

“The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” the report apparently reads.

It states that the brake indicator light on the snowplough was not functioning, acknowledging that “mechanical issues” may have been a factor in the accident.

“Although the PistenBully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward,” it reportedly states. “When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

On 1 January, the Mayor Of Kingstown actor was airlifted to an intensive care unit with “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries”, where he stayed for more than two weeks, undergoing at least two surgeries.

Renner has posted a number of updates to Instagram from his hospital bed since then. On Saturday (21 January), he shared a photo showing a masked man handling his leg during treatment.

“These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He continued: “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.” The actor went on to thank “everyone” for their well-wishes and for their words of support to his family while he was in intensive care.

His Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth commented: “You’re a champion mate! We love you.”

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner confirmed he had returned home from hospital on 17 January in a tweet. Replying to Mayor Of Kingstown’s Twitter account announcing season two, Renner said: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Last week, an audio recording was released of the moment 911 were called after the accident. The call reportedly lasted more than 20 minutes and includes audio of Renner “groaning” in pain. The caller is heard yelling that “someone’s been run over by a snowcat”, a large plough weighing approximately six tons.