Jeremy Renner is home from hospital after snowplough incident

Jeremy Renner is home from hospital after he was crushed by a snowplough on New Year’s Day.

The actor was run over by a snowplough near his home in Reno, Nevada, while trying to clear roads for his family and neighbours.

After being airlifted to a local hospital with “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries”, he received emergency surgery the following day, according to a statement from his representative.

The Mayor Of Kingstown actor tweeted this morning confirming that he was now at home with his family, after a stint in intensive care.

Replying to Mayor Of Kingstown’s Twitter account announcing season two, Renner said: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

It appears the actor made it home last night, as just yesterday (Monday 16 January), he had shared a post of his home to his Instagram saying he missed his “happy place”.

In the post, Renner also shared a warning to locals in Nevada in light of his accident.

Captioning another image, he wrote: “It’s a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe.”

The news of Renner’s return home will be a welcome relief for his friends, who fear that his recovery may take “years”.

The actor’s close friends reportedly told RadarOnline that it could be “two years” before the actor is fully back to normal.

“Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here,” the source said.

However, his sister Kym is more hopeful about his recovery. She told People that the family were “so thrilled with his progress”.

“If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around,” she said. “He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

The 52-year-old has been updating fans on his recovery via social media updates over the last few weeks.