Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Renner has shared a warning to locals in Nevada after being crushed by a snowplough while trying to clear roads for his family and neighbours.

The actor, who starred in the Oscar-winning film The Hurt Locker and several Marvel properties as Hawkeye, was injured close to his Reno home on New Year’s Day.

He was airlifted to a local medical centre after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries”, according to a statement from his representative, and had emergency surgery the following day.

On Monday (16 January), Renner shared new images to his Instagram Stories of his home and its snowy surroundings.

“Missing my happy place…,” he captioned one.

On another, he wrote: “It’s a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe.”

The actor, who turned 52 in hospital earlier this month, has been updating fans on his recovery through frequent social media updates over the past two-and-a-half weeks.

Jeremy Renner’s warning to locals (Instagram)

Renner shared his first post about the accident on 3 January, posting a selfie from his hospital bed and thanking fans for their support. He later shared a video of his sister, Kym, massaging his head and making him laugh. He said it was a “spa moment to lift my spirits”.

The actor also shared a post thanking hospital staff, writing: “Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey.”

Renner’s representative previously said that the accident happened while the actor was “moving snow from his driveway so that his family members could depart his home after ringing in the new year together”.

They added: “He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbour’s home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours, and there had been a large snowfall.”