Jeremy Renner’s sister shares health update after Marvel actor crushed by snowplough

Jeremy Renner’s sister has shared an update on his recovery after he was crushed by a snowplough on New Year’s Day.

The actor, who starred in the Oscar-winning film The Hurt Locker and several Marvel properties as Hawkeye, was injured close to his Nevada home.

Renner was airlifted to a local medical centre after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries”, according to a statement from his representative, and underwent emergency surgery the next day.

Speaking to People, his sister Kym said that the family were “so thrilled with his progress”.

“If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around,” she said. “He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

Renner gave his first update to fans on 3 January, posting a hospital bed selfie to Instagram and thanking fans for their love and support. He later shared a video of his sister massaging his head and making him laugh, with the actor saying it was a “spa moment to lift my spirits”.

The actor also shared a post thanking hospital staff, writing: “Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey.”

A representative for Renner previously said that the accident happened while the actor was “moving snow from his driveway so that his family members could depart his home after ringing in the new year together”.

They added: “He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbour’s home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours, and there had been a large snowfall.”