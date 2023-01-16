Tom Hanks reveals one of his ‘incredibly important’ films that ‘no one references’

Tom Hanks believes the 2002 gangster film Road to Perdition is one of his best and claims that it isn’t discussed enough when people speak about his career.

The legendary actor, who has starred in countless blockbusters, also hopes it is one of the movies people “will be talking about years from now”.

“For one reason or another, no one references Road to Perdition, and that was an incredibly important movie for me to go through,” Hanks said on the ReelBlend podcast.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.