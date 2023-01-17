Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Noel Gallagher has offered his thoughts on the ongoing debate surrounding “nepo babies”.

The term is given to children of celebrities who are accused of getting a leg up in their respective industries due to nepotism, thanks to their famous or well-connected parents.

Gallagher, however, who has a daughter and two teenage sons, doesn’t think it’s the “worst thing”.

“It depends which way you look at it,” said Gallagher while chatting to Dave Berry on Absolute Radio Breakfast this morning (Tuesday 17 January).

“My daughter, she follows me around with a camera and she films me and all that. She did a film about the making of the album,” he explained.

“I guess you want to keep things close to home, but they have to be good at what they do. She’s good at what she does. She’s not just wandering around pointing a camera going ‘muhh there’s my dad’, she is great,” he said.

“It’s not the worst thing in the world if you get your kids working for you, they’re cheap, do you know what I mean?”

Gallagher’s 22-year-old daughter, Anaïs Gallagher is a model. He also has two sons, Sonny and Donovan who are 12 and 15.

“My lads are too busy scratching their balls and scouring TikTok for nonsense to worry about ‘dad can I be your bass player’ or anything like that,” said Gallagher.

However, despite their supposed lack of career ambition, one of Gallagher’s sons has apparently started learning the guitar.

“One of my lads is learning how to play the guitar, I’m thinking should I teach him? And then he’s like ‘dad can you teach me how to play guitar’, and I’m like well no. Not like I don’t want to, it’s just I just picked it up and there it was… I’ve never been taught so I don’t know if I could teach anybody, it’s all by feel for me,” he said.

Noel Gallagher with his daughter Anais (Getty Images)

Gallagher also explained how his youngest son had once tried to use his father’s success to get something he wanted: “He was asking for some stuff off Fortnite and I was like how much is it and he’s like its £25.99 and I was like ‘come on mate that’s a lot of money’, but he went but ‘you’re loaded!’

“I was like ‘how do you know?!’” he continued. “He said ‘because I’ve just googled your net wealth’. He was about 10 at the time and I went ‘give me that iPad’. And I went, ‘For a start it’s a lot more than that.”

Gallagher was appearing on the breakfast show to discuss his band theHigh Flying Birds’ newly announced album, Council Skies, due for release on 2 June.

The band have also announced new single “Easy Now”, which follows the previously released track “Pretty Boy” off the new album.