A public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will take place on Sunday (22 January) at her father’s former Graceland mansion, her family have confirmed.

The singer and only daughter of Elvis Presley died last week on 12 January, aged 54. She had attended the Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla just days earlier.

The Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, will host the memorial on the front lawn, which will be open to the public at 9am on Sunday 22 January.

Instead of bringing flowers, the public have been encouraged to instead donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation if they attend.

The foundation, which was set up by Lisa Marie, supports various charitable organisations with a focus on arts, education, and children’s programmes in the Memphis/Whitehaven area.

In a statement online, the family were keen to thank the public of their “outpouring of love”.

“Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla Presley are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honouring their beloved Lisa Marie,” said the statement posted online.

“A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley has been arranged for Sunday 22 January at 9am on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.”

Elvis and Prescilla Presley holding Lisa Marie after she was born (Getty Images)

Hours before her death, Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla disclosed that her daughter had been rushed to hospital.

Lisa Marie will be buried at the Graceland Mansion alongside Elvis and other family members. She will be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

Lisa Marie was just nine years old when her father died of a cardiac arrest, aged 42. She took full control of his estate at 25 and created The Elvis Presley Trust.

In August, she discussed dealing with her loss: “I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” she said.