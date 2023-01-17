Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce new album ‘Council Skies’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced their fourth album Council Skies.

The album, released via Sour Mash Records, is due out on 2 June 2023.

The band have also announced new single “Easy Now”, which follows the previously released track “Pretty Boy” off the new album.

Johnny Marr will feature across three tracks, including “Pretty Boy”.

The new record will see Gallagher honour his Mancunian roots and reflect on “growing up in poverty and unemployment”.

“It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early Nineties,” said Gallagher of the new album.

“When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that,” he continued. “Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

The new album takes its title from a recent book published by Sheffield artist Pete Mckee.

You can find the full Council Skies tracklist below:

“I’m Not Giving Up Tonight”

“Pretty Boy”

“Dead To The World

“Open The Door, See What You Find”

“Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone”

“Easy Now”

“Council Skies”

“There She Blows!”

“Love Is A Rich Man”

“Think Of A Number”

“Bonus Track – We’re Gonna Get There In The End”

Noel Gallagher’s new album is due for 2 June (Noel Gallagher’s high flying birds )

The deluxe edition of the album also features remixes from the likes of The Cure’s Robert Smith and Pet Shop Boys.

Gallagher’s announcement of a new album comes just a few days after the announcement of his divorce from wife Sara MacDonald.

The couple have been married since 2011 and share two teenage sons together.

MacDonald and Gallagher have asked for privacy and said that their children “remain their priority”.