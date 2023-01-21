Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Renner has shared more about the extent of his injuries from his snowplough accident, as he revealed that he broke more than 30 bones earlier this month.

On 1 January, the Marvel star was airlifted to hospital with “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries”, after he was accidentally run over by his own plough machine.

Renner, 52, has posted a number of updates to Instagram from his hospital bed since then. On Saturday (21 January), he shared a photo showing a masked man handling his leg during treatment.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new year,” he wrote. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Renner went on to thank his fans for their “messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I”, adding: “Much love and appreciation to you all.

“These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

His Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth commented: “You’re a champion mate! We love you.”

In his first Instagram post following his accident, Renner posted a selfie showing his bruised and battered face.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Earlier this week, an audio recording was released of the moment 911 were called after the accident. The call reportedly lasted more than 20 minutes and includes audio of Renner “groaning” in pain.

The caller is heard yelling that “someone’s been run over by a snowcat”, a large plough weighing approximately six tons.

The second season of Renner’s Disney Plus series Mayor of Kingstown began later in the month, with the poster edited after the accident to remove facial wounds from Renner.