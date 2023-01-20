The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Alec Baldwin news – live: Hollywood backs actor in wake of Rust shooting involuntary manslaughter charges
Alec Baldwin is one of three Rust cast and crew members facing charges over the fatal shooting incident
As Alec Baldwin faces charges of involuntary manslaughter over the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Rust set, SAG-AFTRA and fellow actor Mickey Rourke have defended him.
The actor is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental shooting, New Mexico prosecutors announced on Thursday.
The first assistant director on Rust, David Halls, has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Meanwhile, the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Even amid the recent developments, continued production on Rust remains, a person with knowledge of the project told The New York Times.
Baldwin will still serve as the film’s lead and Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will return as director.
Thursday’s decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal October 2021 shooting, when a gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.
Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”.
How many children does Baldwin have?
Baldwin has eight children in total. He shares his eldest daughter Ireland, 27, with his first wife, actor Kim Basinger, whom he divorced after nine years of marriage in 2002.
The 64-year-old actor and his wife Hilaria, 39, of 10 years, share seven children: Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo, two, Lucia, two, and Ilaria, three months.
Alec Baldwin spotted for first time since facing charges
On Friday (20 January) morning, Baldwin was seen in public for the first time since it was announced on Thursday that he would be charged with involuntary manslaughter by the end of January.
The actor was shown hiding his face behind mail while entering a midtown Manhattan building, in photos taken by DailyMail.
After making a quick escape, his wife Hilaria spoke to the reporters outside of their apartment building. She was pictured wearing a green sweatshirt, emblazoned with the word “empathy” across the front.
Hilaria tells reporters to ‘go home’ and ‘leave my family in peace’
Speaking to a swarm of reporters following her on Friday (20 January) morning, Hilaria asked that “on a human level” they leave her “family in peace”.
Reminding them that she and Baldwin have seven children, she told reporters that their presence was “not good”.
“Please, leave my family in peace and let this all play out,” Hilaria said.
How much time will Baldwin serve?
While involuntary manslaughter is less severely punished than other forms of homicide, it’s still a serious crime.
So, with Baldwin facing two charges of involuntary manslaughter, how much time, if any, will he serve in prison?
The actor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’
SAG-AFTRA condemns Baldwin’s charges in blistering statement
The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the labour union representing Baldwin and a majority of other entertainers, has spoken out in defence of the actor, who’s facing involuntary manslaughter charges.
In a statement released on Thursday (19 January), SAG-AFTRA called the 2021 fatal shooting a preventable “tragedy”. However, they argued, “it is not a failure of duty or a criminal act on the part of any performer”.
Labelling the prosecutor’s “contention” as “wrong and uninformed”, they wrote that it is not “an actor’s job” to be a “firearms or weapons expert”.
Hilaria Baldwin sports ‘empathy’ shirt after Baldwin faces charges
The day after New Mexico prosecutors announced the involuntary manslaughter charges facing Baldwin, his wife Hilaria, 39, was seen leaving their Manhattan apartment building, with two cups of coffee in hand.
On Friday (20 January), Hilaria, the mother of Baldwin’s seven children, was photographed sporting a green shirt with the word “empathy” emblazoned across the front, in new pictures taken by DailyMail.
Plans to continue Rust production remain in place
Before it was announced that Alec Baldwin would be facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, the actor had confirmed that he and the crew had plans to continue filming the Western movie.
However, even amid Thursday’s decision made by New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, plans to continue production remain, a person with knowledge of the project told The New York Times.
Although, this time, on-set safety supervisors and union crew members are said to be joining the project, while all use of working weapons or form of live ammunition, including blanks, will be barred.
Halyna Hutchins’ husband says charges are a ‘comfort to the family’
In a statement issued after the announcement of the charges, Matt Hutchins said: “ We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”
Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’
Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot by the actor during a rehearsal inside a church on set on 21 October 2021
Former prosecutors and attorneys respond to ‘bold’ and ‘aggressive’ charges
The Independent’s Graeme Massie spoke with former prosecutors and attorneys about their thoughts on the charges being brought against Alec Baldwin.
What do legal experts say ‘bold’ charging decisions mean for Alec Baldwin?
District attorney says that charges will be formally filed against actor before the end of January
Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.
He wrote: “I usually never put my two cents in about what happens on someone’s movie set. It’s a terrible tragedy what happened to a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But no way in hell actor Alec Baldwin should be charged with any negligence whatsoever.
Mickey Rourke says it’s ‘terribly, terribly wrong’ to blame Alec Baldwin for shooting
‘To lay a blame on him is terribly, terribly wrong,’ actor said