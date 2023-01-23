The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Alec Baldwin news – live: Actor in Instagram spat as Rust to resume filming despite charges
Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez Reed and David Halls face charges over the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin has shared his first family photo since it was announced he faces involuntary manslaughter charges.
The actor, who will continue to film Rust despire being charged in the on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, posted the image on Instagram.
It shows his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and their six-year-old son Leo.
Melina Spadone, an attorney for the production of the western, confirmed the news on Friday to CNN, adding that “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members ... will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition.”
Mr Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental shooting, New Mexico prosecutors announced on Thursday. Armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
A person with knowledge of the film had previously told The New York Times that Baldwin would still serve as the film’s lead and Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will return as director.
Thursday’s decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal October 2021 shooting, when a gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.
Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”.
Video: How Alec Baldwin came to face involuntary manslaughter charges
A timeline of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's relationship
Over the weekend, Hilaria approached photographers in New York City, while carrying one of her children, to ask them to “leave my family in peace” amid the charges against her husband.
Here’s a timeline of the couple’s relationship...
A timeline of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s relationship
The pair have been married for more than 10 years
Alec Baldwin has been posting on his socials in recent days
He shared a photo of his wife and son...
Read more below.
Alec Baldwin shares first personal post since facing manslaughter charges
The actor shared a family photo of wife Hilaria and son Leo
Eliza Hutton, fiancé of Brandon Lee who died on ‘The Crow’ set, previously spoke out about gun safety
In the aftermath of the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins, Eliza Hutton – the fiancé of Brandon Lee – called for “alternatives to real guns on sets”.
Lee died in 1993 aged 28. The actor and son of the late action star Bruce Lee had been killed during the filming of The Crow after an actor fired a prop gun he believed to be loaded with blanks.
It was later discovered that a fragment of a dummy shell had been left in the gun’s barrel. Lee died in hospital following hours of surgery.
In October 2021, Hutton said: “I urge those in positions to make change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets.”
Eliza Hutton breaks silence on fiancé Brandon Lee’s death after Rust fatal shooting
Lee died aged 28 after an actor shot him with a prop gun while filming ‘The Crow’
Who is charged in Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins?
After an exhaustive inquiry lasting more than 15 months, Alec Baldwin and two others have been charged over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust,
Mary Carmack-Altwies, the district attorney for New Mexico’s first judicial district, announced the charges on Thursday.
Baldwin and the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
The charges will be filed by the end of the month, Ms Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.
Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Halyna Hutchins’ death
Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.
Responding to the news on Instagram, Rourke wrote: “I usually never put my two cents in about what happens on someone’s movie set. It’s a terrible tragedy what happened to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But no way in hell actor Alec Baldwin should be charged with any negligence whatsoever.”
Louis Chilton has the story for The Independent:
Mickey Rourke says it’s ‘terribly, terribly wrong’ to blame Alec Baldwin for shooting
‘To lay a blame on him is terribly, terribly wrong,’ actor said
Halyna Hutchins’s husband previously said he felt ‘anger’ towards Alec Baldwin
In February 2022, Halyna Hutchins’s husband said he felt “angry” seeing the actor speak about his wife’s death “so publicly”.
“I was angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way, and then to not accept responsibility after having just described killing her,” said Matt Hutchins on the Today show last year.
“The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not rep is absurd to me.”
What legal experts say about Alec Baldwin’s ‘bold’ charging decision
A decision by New Mexico authorities to bring involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin for the fatal Rust shooting of Halyna Hutchins has been called “bold” and “aggressive” by legal experts.
The charges against Baldwin and other crew members were announced by Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb on Thursday.
While Baldwin faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the movie’s armourer, is also expected to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting.
The charges against Baldwin carry up to a maximum 18-month prison sentence.
Full story below:
What do legal experts say ‘bold’ charging decisions mean for Alec Baldwin?
District attorney says that charges will be formally filed against the actor before the end of January
Prosecutors seek justice in Alec Baldwin case, regardless of fame
Prosecutors have vowed to file those charges before February against the 64-year-old actor and weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust” in October 2021.
Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies says the case is about equal justice under the law and accountability in the death of Halyna Hutchins, regardless of the fame or fortune of those involved.
She says the Ukrainian-born cinematographer’s death while rehearsing a scene was tragic — and preventable.
Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed maintain their innocence and have vowed to fight the charges, which were announced Thursday.