Alec Baldwin’s lawyer has described the involuntary manslaughter charges over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins as a “terrible miscarriage of justice”.

Baldwin was charged on Thursday with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’ death on the movie set of Rust.

In a statement to The Independent, Luke Nikas said: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.

“Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Baldwin, 64, and the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed have been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting, New Mexico first judicial district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced on Thursday.

First assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Alec Baldwin’s attorney says the charges are a ‘miscarriage of justice’ (Associated Press)

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” she said in an emailed statement.

“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Andrea Reeb, a special prosecutor appointed by the DA to the case, said that the evidence showed a “pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the set of Rust film set”.

“If any one of these three people—Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls—had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” she said. “In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”