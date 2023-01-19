Alec Baldwin – latest updates: Rust actor to learn if prosecutors will charge over fatal movie shooting
Verdict in Rust movie shooting incident against Alec Baldwin is due to be delivered on Thursday, 19 January
A New Mexico prosecutor is set to announce whether Alec Baldwin and other Rust film crew members will be charged over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday (19 January).
It will be “be a solemn occasion”, a spokesperson for district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said of the upcoming verdict.
The decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal shooting in October 2021, which occurred when a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck director Joel Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.
Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the shooting. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never,” he told ABC News in December 2021.
The actor has maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”, meaning it had no live ammunition, and that as he cocked the gun it went off without him pulling the trigger.
Follow below for live updates ahead of today’s verdict.
What could Baldwin be charged with?
In September last year, district attorney Carmack-Altwies announced four “possible defendants” including Baldwin and three others in the criminal probe into the case.
When contacted by the Santa Fe New Mexican at the time, she said the list of possible charges ranged from homicide to violations of state gun statutes.
Other individuals named in police affidavits in relation to the criminal investigation are the armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, and a local prop shop owner Seth Kenney.
The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department initiated an investigation to determine how a live round was placed in the gun, why crew members had failed to notice the round, and why the gun fired.
In 2021, a gun being used as a prop by actor Alec Baldwin went off on the set of Rust, killing the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding its director Joel Souza.
Ever since then, the authorities have been investigating to determine how a live round got into the gun that the 64-year-old actor was using, why crew members who inspected it on the set failed to notice it, and why the gun got fired.
Alec Baldwin has had a career in TV and film for more than three decades. He is best known for his roles in 30 Rock, and has had roles in Beetlejuice, Glengarry Glen Ross and The Departed. He has also received acclaim for his impression of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.
Here's an in-depth look at his life and career.
A history of Alec Baldwin’s career and life
Star, who has seven children, is famous for his role in ‘30 Rock’ and for his impersonation of Donald Trump on ‘SNL’
Who was Halyna Hutchins?
Halyna Hutchins died aged 42 on 21 October 2021 after being shot on the Rust set by a prop gun.
Born in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, in 1979, Halyna grew up on the Soviet base “surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines.”
She received a graduate degree in international journalism from the Kyiv National University and worked on British documentary productions in Europe, before graduating from the Los Angeles-based American Film Institute Conservatory in 2015.
Her portfolio includes A Luv Tale (2021), The Mad Hatter (2021) and Blindfire (2020).
She is survived by her husband Matt and their nine-year-old son Andros.
Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit to ‘clear his name’ in fatal Rust shooting
Last year, Alec Baldwin sued three crew members of the movie Rust over the fatal on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Baldwin’s lawsuit was filed in November 2022 at the Los Angeles Superior Court as a cross-complaint arising from a previous suit filed by the film’s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell.
Hilaria Baldwin’s daughter’s reaction to father Alec’s Rust shooting
Last year, Hilaria Baldwin shared how her nine-year-old daughter, Carmen, reacted to the news of the fatal shooting involving her father Alec on the set of the movie Rust.
What happened at the Rust set?
It’s been over a year since Hutchins died soon after being struck by a bullet on the Rust set.
A media storm followed the shooting and revealed inquests into the set conditions of the movie.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has put together a one-sheet breaking down exactly what we know about the shooting and the aftermath that followed.
