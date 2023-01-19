Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Crosby has died at the age of 81 “after a long illness”.

The musician was a founding member of the hugely popular Sixties groups, the Byrds and Crosby, as well as Crosby, Stills & Nash.

In a statement given to Variety, Crosby’s wife Jan Dance said: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched.”

The statement continued: “We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Last year, Crosby shocked followers on Twitter by announcing that he was “too old” to tour anymore.

“I don’t have the stamina; I don’t have the strength,” the musician tweeted. He did, however, stipulate that he was still recording music prolifically: “I’ve been making records at a startling rate… Now I’m 80 years old so I’m gonna die fairly soon. That’s how that works. And so I’m trying really hard to crank out as much music as I possibly can, as long as it’s really good… I have another one already in the can waiting.”

More to follow...