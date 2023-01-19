Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The audio from the 911 call made after Jeremy Renner’s snowplough accident has been released.

In the most recent update, the 52-year-old Marvel star is home from hospital after he was crushed by a snowplough on New Year’s Day.

The actor was run over by the vehicle near his home in Reno, Nevada, while trying to clear roads for his family and neighbours.

After being airlifted to a local hospital with “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries”, he received emergency surgery the following day, according to a statement from his representative.

A recording of the 911 call that Renner’s neighbour made after the accident was obtained by news outlets including CNN and ABC7. It reportedly lasted more than 20 minutes.

“Immediately!” the caller is heard yelling in the call, according to ABC7. “Someone’s been run over by a snowcat!

“Listen to me,” said the neighbour. “You might want to get a life flight out here immediately.

“Are you with him right now?” asked the operator.

“Yeah,” the neighbour replied. “He’s in rough shape. We just need someone here right away with life-saving techniques.

The operator replied: “Sir, we have help coming from all over right now.”

(Instagram / Jeremy Renner)

Earlier this week Renner’s close friends reportedly told RadarOnline that it could be “two years” before the actor is fully back to normal.

“Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here,” the source said.

However, his sister Kym is more hopeful about his recovery. She told People that the family were “so thrilled with his progress”.

“If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around,” she said. “He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”