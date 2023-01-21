Julian Sands – live: US federal agencies join search for British actor as phone pings reveal fresh details
‘A Room with a View’ star is thought to have been on move two days after he was reported missing
US federal and state agencies have joined the search operation for British actor Julian Sands who remains missing for eight days now.
The search has been ramped up as the officials are using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.
Sands, 65, was reported missing on 13 January in the southern Californian mountains. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With a View and Arachnophobia, appeared to be on the move two days later.
Data from his mobile phone showed Sands was “heading to the Mount Baldy area”. Pings attempted since then have failed, police said, likely due to the actor’s phone running out of battery.
It comes after The Independent revealed images sent from Sands to his grandson Billy in September, which show the father-of-three mountaineering.
The Independent understands that Sands’ son Henry joined the search, retracing the route his father took, with the assistance of an experienced climber.
Mount Baldy is considered one of the most dangerous peaks in the US to climb
In recent years, several experienced hikers have died due to Mount Baldy’s icy terrain. It’s considered one of the most dangerous peaks to climb in the US.
Sands described as ‘a Byronesque romantic and an adventurer’ by friend
In a statement shared exclusively with The Independent, a friend of Sands described him as “a Byronesque romantic and an adventurer who is drawn to the extremes of nature”.
“Julian is wild and never contained by rules or boundaries,” they said.
“He is deeply inspired by the Romantic poets and his performances of their work are spellbinding and come from a passionate love of literature.
“He is a friend bound by Homeric qualities of loyalty and living life to the full.
“He takes no prisoners and yet is as gentle and generous and sensitive as the poets he so admired.”
Who are Sands’ children?
Sands’ three adult children have joined rescue teams in search of their father. Henry, 37, Sands’ eldest son – with whom he shares with his first wife Sarah Sands – is retracing the route his father took, with the assistance of an experienced climber.
The actor’s two daughters Natalya, 26, and Imogen, 23, with whom he shares with his wife Eugenia Citkowitz, have joined the ground search.
Operations to find actor Julian Sands step up as federal agencies join search
Federal and state agencies in the US have joined the search for Julian Sands, using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the British actor.
Both national and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office, one week on after the actor was first reported missing in the southern Californian mountains.
As of Friday, ground crews were still unable to continue their search efforts, due to evidence of avalanches in the area, and authorities said there was still “no time set” for when they would begin.
The involvement of federal and state agencies marks a step up in the search for Sands – which is to continue via helicopter only for now.
A look at Sands’ career and life
Julian Sands, the prolific star of Arachnophobia, missing in California
Sands has appeared in more than 150 films and TV series
In case you missed it, Julian Sands’ car has been located by authorities near the trail. See the video here:
Sheriffs issue warning for hikers
The Sherrif’s Department issued a warning on Facebook, which includes a list of precautions for hikers.
“Over the last four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area,” the post reads.
“These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves.
“Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favourable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”
Sands’ love for mountaineering has brought him close to death before
In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Sands spoke about his love for mountaineering.
Asked where he was happiest, Sands replied: “Close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.”
However, the actor also revealed his brush with death while climbing in the Andes.
Asked when was the closest he’d come to death was, Sands replied: “In the early ‘90s, in the Andes, caught in an atrocious storm above 20,000ft with three others. We were all in a very bad way. Some guys close to us perished; we were lucky.”
Why was the British actor in LA?
While Sands was originally born and raised in the UK, moved to Hollywood in the 1980s to pursue a career in American films.
Some of his bigger titles include The Killing Fields (1984), A Room with a View (1985), Warlock (1989), Arachnophobia (1990), Boxing Helena (1993) and Leaving Las Vegas (1995).
