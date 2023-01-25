Austin Butler dedicates Elvis Oscar nomination to Lisa Marie Presley

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Austin Butler has dedicated his Oscar nomination to the late Lisa Marie Presley.

The only daughter of Elvis Presley died suddenly on 12 January aged 54, after being rushed to hospital.

The Elvis star has since been nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of her father.

“It’s a bittersweet moment because I wish she was here right now to celebrate with me,” Butler told NBC while being interviewed on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“It’s the same thing I feel with Elvis, I wish that they could see these moments.”

“It feels sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief, but I think of it as a way to honour her, and just say that this is for her.”

“I’m still processing it right now,” said Butler about receiving his first nomination.

“It was such a daunting undertaking making this movie and it was also a very long process. I just remember those sleepless nights and all the fear and possibilities for how it could have gone wrong.

“So for now, not just me but for all these other amazing artists that worked on the film, being recognised feels really surreal and amazing.”

Butler alongside Baz Luhrmann and members of the Presley family (Getty Images)

On Monday night (23 January), Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley thanked fans for their condolences following the death of her daughter.

Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words," Priscilla wrote on Twitter.

"It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”

