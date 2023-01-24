Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Priscilla Presley has thanked fans for their “touching” words following the death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

Lisa Marie, who is the only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla, died on 12 January aged 54 after being rushed to hospital.

Her mother Priscilla was keen to thank the public for their condolences, and said that their thoughts had “made a difference”.

"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words," Priscilla wrote on Twitter on Monday (23 January) night.

"It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”

On Sunday (22 January), a state funeral was held for Lisa Marie at Elvis’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

The family invited members of the public to attend the funeral, encouraging donations to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in place of bringing flowers.

Lisa Marie will be buried in the grounds of the mansion, where Elvis and other family members are also laid to rest.

She will be buried next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

During the service, Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough revealed she had privately welcomed a child of her own, while her husband Ben Smith-Petersen read a eulogy on her behalf.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Smith-Petersen said on behalf of his wife.

Priscilla Presley speaking at her daughter’s memorial (Getty Images for ABA)

The new daughter is Elvis’s first great-grandchild.

It was Priscilla who first announced the news of her daughter’s death earlier in January, just hours after she tweeted saying she had been rushed to hospital.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said in a statement at the time.

“She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.”

Following the footsteps of her father, Lisa Marie also was a musician and released a total of three albums: To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005) and Storm & Grace (2012).

Additional reporting by Press Association