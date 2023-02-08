Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Evangeline Lilly has spoken about Jeremy Renner’s “miraculous” recovery following his near-fatal snowplough accident.

On New Year’s Day, the Mayor of Kingstown actor was airlifted to hospital after being “crushed” by a PistenBully.

During his two-week hospital stint, Renner was treated for multiple injuries, including a collapsed chest, orthopaedic injuries and over 30 broken bones.

After a recent visit to his home, Lilly spoke out about her friend’s surprising development in the weeks since.

“He’s recovered like a mofo,” Lilly told Access Hollywood.

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’,” the Ant-Man star remembered of her visit.

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand, while he moaned and groaned in pain, and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends.

“It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle,” she continued in amazement. “He’s made of something really tough, that guy. And, you know, you’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”

“It was really intense,” Lilly further recalled of the visit. “I mean, he had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing.

“I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In later released 911 call logs, the Hawkeye actor, 52, was audibly groaning in the background of the call, due to his pain.

Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed that Renner was conscious and “speaking to the first responders” when they arrived on the scene.

Renner was “trying to save his nephew” when he was run over by the snow machine, according to the newest reports.

Lilly’s comments echo earlier sentiments from Renner’s sister, Kym, who said: “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around.

“He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”